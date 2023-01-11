EU-NATO Declaration Suggests Brussels Subordinated to Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

https://sputniknews.com/20230111/eu-nato-declaration-suggests-eu-subordinated-to-alliance-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1106222258.html
The joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation suggests that the European Union fully subordinates to the tasks of the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the joint declaration on January 10 in Brussels. The document makes special emphasis on countering "authoritarian actors".
2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation suggests that the European Union is fully subordinated to the goals of the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The Joint Declaration... confirms that the European Union fully subordinates to the tasks of the North Atlantic bloc, which is an instrument of ensuring the interests of the United States by force. Under the notions of 'strengthening the transatlantic bond,' 'strengthening the strategic partnership of the EU and NATO,' the tasks set out in the new strategic concept of the alliance adopted at the Madrid summit in June 2022 are being promoted," Zakharova said.
