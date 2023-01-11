International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/eu-nato-declaration-suggests-eu-subordinated-to-alliance-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1106222258.html
EU-NATO Declaration Suggests Brussels Subordinated to Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
EU-NATO Declaration Suggests Brussels Subordinated to Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
The joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation suggests that the European Union fully subordinates to the tasks of the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2023-01-11T12:49+0000
2023-01-11T12:52+0000
world
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
european union (eu)
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the joint declaration on January 10 in Brussels. The document makes special emphasis on countering "authoritarian actors".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_85:0:1920:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_b589a0102c5719fa0d3d5f44a7cc2d2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maria zakharova, nato-eu relations, joint declaration, liberal world order
maria zakharova, nato-eu relations, joint declaration, liberal world order

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests Brussels Subordinated to Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

12:49 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 11.01.2023)
CC0 / / EU flag
EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation suggests that the European Union is fully subordinated to the goals of the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Joint Declaration... confirms that the European Union fully subordinates to the tasks of the North Atlantic bloc, which is an instrument of ensuring the interests of the United States by force. Under the notions of 'strengthening the transatlantic bond,' 'strengthening the strategic partnership of the EU and NATO,' the tasks set out in the new strategic concept of the alliance adopted at the Madrid summit in June 2022 are being promoted," Zakharova said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the joint declaration on January 10 in Brussels. The document makes special emphasis on countering "authoritarian actors".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала