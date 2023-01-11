International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/classified-documents-found-at-bidens-private-office-1106210950.html
Classified Documents Found at Biden's Private Office
Classified Documents Found at Biden's Private Office
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including President Biden’s visit to... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-11T09:57+0000
2023-01-11T09:57+0000
fault lines
us
jair bolsonaro
prince harry
mexico
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106210803_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_121ce31cab675614f74aaf1264c0029d.png
Classified documents found at Biden's private office
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including President Biden’s visit to Mexico. 
Jamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-HostTed Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistLukas Rocha - Journalist and Master in State, Government and Public from FLASCOIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Jamarl Thomas in Mexico city about President’s Biden’s visit to Mexico and the tripartite meeting between the latter, AMLO and Justin Trudeau.In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the discovery of a batch of classified documents at US President Joe Biden’s private office. They would also touch on the nurses strike in New York and Prince Harry’s new book.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Lukas Rocha to discuss the Bolsonaro loyalists that stormed the Brazilian government buildings, prompting the deployment of security forces to restore order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106210803_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9a2ab316b82c311d1b3ef7af24895825.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jair bolsonaro, prince harry, аудио, mexico, joe biden
us, jair bolsonaro, prince harry, аудио, mexico, joe biden

Classified Documents Found at Biden's Private Office

09:57 GMT 11.01.2023
Fault Lines
Classified documents found at Biden's private office
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including President Biden’s visit to Mexico. 
Jamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-Host
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Lukas Rocha - Journalist and Master in State, Government and Public from FLASCO
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Jamarl Thomas in Mexico city about President’s Biden’s visit to Mexico and the tripartite meeting between the latter, AMLO and Justin Trudeau.
In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the discovery of a batch of classified documents at US President Joe Biden’s private office. They would also touch on the nurses strike in New York and Prince Harry’s new book.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Lukas Rocha to discuss the Bolsonaro loyalists that stormed the Brazilian government buildings, prompting the deployment of security forces to restore order.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала