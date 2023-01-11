https://sputniknews.com/20230111/classified-documents-found-at-bidens-private-office-1106210950.html

Classified Documents Found at Biden's Private Office

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including President Biden’s visit to... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

Classified documents found at Biden's private office On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including President Biden’s visit to Mexico.

Jamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-HostTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistLukas Rocha - Journalist and Master in State, Government and Public from FLASCOIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Jamarl Thomas in Mexico city about President’s Biden’s visit to Mexico and the tripartite meeting between the latter, AMLO and Justin Trudeau.In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the discovery of a batch of classified documents at US President Joe Biden’s private office. They would also touch on the nurses strike in New York and Prince Harry’s new book.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Lukas Rocha to discuss the Bolsonaro loyalists that stormed the Brazilian government buildings, prompting the deployment of security forces to restore order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

