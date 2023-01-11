https://sputniknews.com/20230111/biden-in-mexico-atmospheric-rivers-global-recession-warnings-1106207047.html

Biden in Mexico, Atmospheric Rivers, Global Recession Warnings

Severe storms continue to cycle across the West Coast and turn lethal, and Sam Bankman-Fried attempts to reclaim frozen FTX shares to pay his legal fees. 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

Independent journalist, a researcher with CodePink, and the author Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the increasing nature of the Ukraine conflict as a proxy war between Russia and NATO, French protests against an attempt to raise the retirement age, ongoing crackdowns on protesters in Iran, and the continuing escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.Host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas discusses the Three Amigos Summit taking place in Mexico City hosting North American leaders, the meetings between Biden and Mexican President Lopez-Obrador, how this relates to Mexico’s assertion of resource sovereignty, Biden’s immigration policies and how they affect Mexico, and the conversation of fentanyl with regards to the souther border.Economist, radio show host & author Jack Rasmus discusses forecasts of a global recession by the World Bank, what a recession could look like on both a local and world scale, the GOP crusade on IRS agents, classified Biden documents found and how they compare to those found in Trump’s Mar a Lago, reports of Katie Porter challenging Diane Feinstein for U.S. Senate.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the record weathers battering the West Coast, how floods can be exacerbated by preceding droughts in California, the abuse of water resources in California, the need to prioritize conversations of sovereignty and equity in climate policy, and what else Washington needs to do to confront the problem of the climate crisis.The Misfits also discuss police in Peru killing 17 protesters, how Congress is shaping up regarding leadership and agenda after the House Speaker leadership election chaos last week, new rankings in worst traffic in the United States, and a patter of layoffs hinting at impending recession.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

