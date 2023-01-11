https://sputniknews.com/20230111/around-60-of-french-approve-protests-against-pension-reform-survey-says-1106224645.html

Around 60% of French Approve Protests Against Pension Reform, Survey Says

Around 60% of French people approve the protests scheduled by unions against Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's pension reform, which includes a gradual increase of the retirement age to 64 by 2030

The pollster surveyed a representative sample of 1,002 respondents aged 18 and over, balanced according to sex, occupation and place of residence, via the internet on January 10. About 60% of respondents said that they felt sympathy for, or even support the protests against the bill, while 46% said they were ready to go on strike themselves. The biggest share of protest supporters - 68% - is found in the 54-60 age group. On Tuesday, Borne presented a pension reform bill that should be passed in 2023. According to the draft legislation, the retirement age will increase by three month per year starting September 1, 2023. Following the announcement, the head of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) union, Laurent Berger, stated that the first nationwide strike against the reform would take place on January 19. In September 2022, more than 200 demonstrations against the raising of the retirement age took place across France, with over 250,000 people taking part.

