https://sputniknews.com/20230110/us-house-speaker-concerned-over-classified-files-found-at-biden-think-tank-1106194818.html

US House Speaker Concerned Over Classified Files Found at Biden Think Tank

US House Speaker Concerned Over Classified Files Found at Biden Think Tank

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has described as "very concerning" the discovery of classified documents taken out of the White House at a think tank office in Washington formerly used by President Joe Biden.

2023-01-10T12:36+0000

2023-01-10T12:36+0000

2023-01-10T12:36+0000

americas

us

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

donald trump

classified documents

mar-a-lago

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106096128_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_238df0b4dacae4328882e0b6d38b8f97.jpg

McCarthy said the discovery of documents with classified markings at Biden's office was "very concerning." Asked whether the case was different because Biden's lawyers found them and "immediately" handed the materials over, McCarthy said, "Oh, really? They just now found them after all those years." Biden's lawyers have found about a dozen classified documents belonging in the period of his vice presidency in the Barack Obama administration when they were vacating an office space at Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November. On Tuesday, the White House admitted that Biden had used the office space for three years. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, has been threatened with criminal prosecution for taking classified files from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after his presidency. Biden himself has described the fact that classified papers were at Trump's private residence as "irresponsible." In August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as part of an investigation into misuse of defense information, theft and file destruction and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt. Trump has denied allegations of storing classified information at his residence and condemned the investigation as being politically motivated to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/classified-docs-from-bidens-time-as-vice-president-uncovered-at-private-office-1106182787.html

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden classified files, biden classified documents, classified documents found at biden think tank, fbi raid, will fbi raid biden's home over classified documents