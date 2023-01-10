https://sputniknews.com/20230110/ukraine-admits-to-nato-puppetry-bolsonaro-supporters-rampage-biden-visits-southern-border-1106182255.html

Ukraine Admits to NATO Puppetry; Bolsonaro Supporters Rampage; Biden Visits Southern Border

Ukraine Admits to NATO Puppetry; Bolsonaro Supporters Rampage; Biden Visits Southern Border

2023-01-10

Ukraine Admits to NATO Puppetry; Bolsonaro Supporters Rampage; Biden Visits Southern Border The Ukrainian Defence Minister has admitted that Ukraine is carrying out NATO's mission and "NATO countries are not shedding their blood; it is Ukrainian soldiers who are shedding their blood."

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Minister has admitted that Ukraine is carrying out NATO's mission and "NATO countries are not shedding their blood; it is Ukrainian soldiers who are shedding their blood."Alex Suarez, Peruvian-American writer and independent journalist, joins us to discuss the Global South. Bolsonaro supporters have gone on a rampage in Brazil, invading the presidential palace and other government facilities. Also, we discuss the Alex Saab case and police repression in Peru.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Scott Ritter gives a historical view of the US aggression against Russia playing out in Ukraine. Also, the Ukrainian parliament celebrates its Nazi heritage.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. George Koo writes that 2023 bodes poorly for US international relations. Also, Beijing deploys troops near Taiwan as US puppets push against the one-China policy.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Most Turks favor good relations with Russia. Also, Middle East rallies commemorate the murder of Iranian General Soleimani.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the EU. Germany has launched a lawfare campaign against socialists and anti-imperialists who question the US-led NATO propaganda campaign against Russia. Also, the defense minister of Ukraine has admitted that he is running a puppet state for the US-controlled alliance.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Cuba blockade. Cuba argues that President Biden is applying the US blockade more vigorously than President Trump. Also, Israel may be preparing a Holy War against the Palestinians.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss Cuba. Professor Shaw has recently returned from Cuba and joins us to discuss how the blockade affects the nation's youth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

