https://sputniknews.com/20230110/the-worlds-first-bee-vaccine-receives-usda-conditional-license-1106193480.html

The World's First Bee Vaccine Receives USDA Conditional License

The World's First Bee Vaccine Receives USDA Conditional License

A vaccine against American Foulbrood, one of the most significant factors in the decline of the bee population, has been approved by the USDA for limited testing. If successful, it could form the basis for further insect rescue.

2023-01-10T12:27+0000

2023-01-10T12:27+0000

2023-01-10T12:27+0000

science & tech

us department of agriculture (usda)

bees

pollination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083496343_0:61:1921:1141_1920x0_80_0_0_403672fac89104e437f9ac1172e9d51f.jpg

The US Department of Agriculture has approved PrimeBEE, a vaccine that protects honeybees from American Foulbrood disease - a bacterial infection that kills larvae. This product from Dalan Animal Health is the first bee vaccine of its kind.For the vaccine to work, it must be mixed with royal jelly and then workers feed it to the queen bee. The vaccine particles will penetrate into the ovaries of the queen and from there into the yolk of the eggs. Her offspring will gain innate immunity to blight. According to experts, the use of the drug can significantly reduce bee mortality from this infection and slow down its spread.American Foulbrood infection originated in the United States and has spread around the world, with up to a quarter of hives infected in some regions. These microorganisms infect and kill young bee larvae within the first three days of their life, turning their bodies into a brownish slime. Some success in treatment can be achieved with specific antibiotics, but because the bacterial spores remain viable for several decades, regulatory agencies require the complete destruction of bees in infected families and the burning of their hives.Thanks to the license, the company will be able to supply a limited amount of vaccine to US beekeepers over the next two years. If the results are positive, the restrictions will be lifted. Experts also note that if successful, the vaccine could serve as the basis for drugs for other similar diseases, particularly European blight. In addition, the company is already thinking about creating vaccines for other commercial arthropods, such as mealworms and shrimp.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

american foulbrood vaccine, bee vaccine, first bee vaccine in the world, pollination crisis, bees could be saves, usda approved bee vaccine, american foulbrood usda