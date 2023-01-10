Stoltenberg, von der Leyen and Michel Sign Joint NATO-EU Declaration

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/stoltenberg-von-der-leyen-and-michel-hold-press-conference-ahead-of-joint-nato-eu-declaration-1106188639.html
Diplomatic relations between NATO and European Union were established in early 2000s.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel are holding a press conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, January 10.The conference is followed by the signing of the third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation. This document will establish a vision how the two organizations will work together against "common threats". Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
10:02 GMT 10.01.2023 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 10.01.2023)
Diplomatic relations between NATO and European Union were established in early 2000s, with the first joint declaration being signed on July 10, 2018.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel are holding a press conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, January 10.
The conference is followed by the signing of the third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation. This document will establish a vision how the two organizations will work together against "common threats".
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!