https://sputniknews.com/20230110/stoltenberg-von-der-leyen-and-michel-hold-press-conference-ahead-of-joint-nato-eu-declaration-1106188639.html

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen and Michel Sign Joint NATO-EU Declaration

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen and Michel Sign Joint NATO-EU Declaration

Diplomatic relations between NATO and European Union were established in early 2000s.

2023-01-10T10:02+0000

2023-01-10T10:02+0000

2023-01-10T10:35+0000

world

nato

jens stoltenberg

eu

ursula von der leyen

charles michel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106188335_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddef6e8a4b1ba6baa0d0c161faa50812.jpg

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel are holding a press conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, January 10.The conference is followed by the signing of the third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation. This document will establish a vision how the two organizations will work together against "common threats". Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen and Michel Hold Press Conference Ahead of Joint NATO-EU Declaration Stoltenberg and von der Leyen and Michel Hold Press Conference Ahead of Joint NATO-EU Declaration 2023-01-10T10:02+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jens stoltenberg, nato, north atlantic treaty organization, eu, european union, ursula von der leyen, charles michel