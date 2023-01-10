https://sputniknews.com/20230110/sarkozys-wife-roasted-online-for-mocking-meghan-markle-1106198200.html

Sarkozy's Wife Roasted Online for Mocking Meghan Markle

Carla Bruni's post appeared to mock the alleged role Meghan Markle played in the British royal family drama involving her spouse, Prince Harry.

Italian singer and model Carla Bruni, the spouse of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, has caught a bit of flak online after poking fun at the controversial British royal couple, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.A social media post made by Bruni featured a photoshopped picture of Harry and Meghan, with the Duchess of Sussex’s face replaced with that of Yoko Ono.Ono is often regarded as the reason behind the breakup of The Beatles, which occurred after she married John Lennon. The post in question could’ve been interpreted as a suggestion that Meghan played a somewhat similar role, driving a wedge between Harry and the rest of the British royal family after she became the prince’s wife.The post also featured a fragment from the lyrics of The Beatles’ hit song “All You Need is Love”, with Bruni using hashtags #harryandmeghan, #thebeatles, #allyouneedislove, #yokoono, #johnlennon, #justforfun and #theroyalfamily.Many social media users did not seem thrilled with Bruni’s stunt, with some arguing that it was “disrespectful and racist towards women of color.”Some, however, appeared genuinely amused by Carla’s move, with one person even suggesting that the Sussexes themselves “asked to become a joke after so many ridiculous lies and drama.”

