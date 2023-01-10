https://sputniknews.com/20230110/russia-files-first-case-under-new-law-banning-lgbt-propaganda-1106195444.html

Russia Files First Case Under New Law Banning LGBT Propaganda

Russia Files First Case Under New Law Banning LGBT Propaganda

The Russian authorities have filed the first case under the new "LGBT propaganda" law against the "Popcorn Books" publishing house.

2023-01-10T12:55+0000

2023-01-10T12:55+0000

2023-01-10T12:55+0000

russia

anti-lgbt

lgbt

propaganda

ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106165654_0:146:3127:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_b22cab66e006532502a82d1a75590e42.jpg

"The first case initiated under the new LGBT propaganda article has been reported. It was opened following my requests regarding the infamous publishing house Popcorn Books," Khinshtein said on Telegram. The Russian lawmaker explained that, despite the introduction of the law banning "propaganda of non-traditional relationships," the publishing house had kept "selling such books," and had started to publish book covers with quotes from the Russian Constitution's Article 29 that protects freedom of speech. In this regard, the Russian authorities have initiated proceedings under Article 6.21 of the Code on Administrative Offenses amended by the recent law banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment. In addition, the case was also filed under charges of "disorderly conduct," Khinshtein said, citing the Interior Ministry's response to his requests. The case was opened on December 28. On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment. Individuals and legal entities violating the law can be fined up to 10 million rubles (around $144,000).

https://sputniknews.com/20221129/western-reaction-to-russias-anti-lgbt-bill-interference-in-internal-affairs---envoy-1104804281.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia bans lgbt propaganda, law banning lgbt propaganda, first case under law banning lgbt propaganda