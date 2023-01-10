https://sputniknews.com/20230110/elementary-schools-close-across-scotland-as-teachers-strike-over-pay-1106204233.html

Elementary Schools Close Across Scotland as Teachers Strike Over Pay

Elementary Schools Close Across Scotland as Teachers Strike Over Pay

Elementary schools closed across Scotland on Tuesday, with secondary schools to follow suit on Wednesday as teachers walked out to demand higher wages amid record inflation in the country

2023-01-10T15:51+0000

2023-01-10T15:51+0000

2023-01-10T15:51+0000

world

industrial action

strike

teacher

trade unions

scotland

job cuts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107257/50/1072575043_0:378:4032:2646_1920x0_80_0_0_788a4e3a3d35fcee14e6ef3ca6353973.jpg

The strike was confirmed by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) and the Teachers' Union NASUWT after last-ditch talks with the government failed on Monday. Industrial action went ahead after the teachers unions rejected the offer of a 5% pay raise, including up to 6.85% increase for the lowest-paid staff, demanding a 10% hike that teachers expect to offset the surge in the cost of living. A spokesman for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told reporters last month that she understood the teachers' plight, but he argued that the Scottish government was operating within a tight budget which was already eaten up by rampant inflation. In late November, 2022, almost all Scottish schools closed due to a strike by teachers demanding a 10% increase in wages. This was the first nationwide teachers' strike in Scotland since the 1980s. The United Kingdom has been facing a wave of strikes in recent months. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, postmen and workers in other areas have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding the improvement of working conditions. The strikes are driven by record inflation in the country.

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

teachers strike, idustrial action, scotland, job cuts in england, scottish schools closed