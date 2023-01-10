https://sputniknews.com/20230110/colombian-vice-president-mrquezs-security-detail-disarms-roadside-bomb-found-near-house-1106205416.html

Colombian Vice President Márquez's Security Detail Disarms Roadside Bomb Found Near House

Colombian Vice President Márquez's Security Detail Disarms Roadside Bomb Found Near House

A bomb placed near the road to Colombian Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina’s home was found and safely dismantled by her security detail on Tuesday.

“Members of my security team found a device with more than 7 kilos of explosive material on the road that leads to my family residence in the village of Yolombó, in Suarez, Cauca,” Márquez tweeted on Tuesday.Included in her tweet were several photos of the device, including a simple trigger on a wire near the road.Márquez told Spanish media the bomb was a new “attempt against my life."A former maid and community activist, Márquez was selected by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to be his vice president last year. She is the first Afro-Colombian person to hold the position and the second woman to do so.Despite fierce opposition, Petro has pushed ahead with reversing many of the policies of his predecessor, Ivan Duque, including ending the hostility towards neighboring Venezuela and reopening peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), a Marxist rebel group that has been fighting the Colombian government and right-wing militia groups for decades. Duque torpedoed previous talks in a dramatic reversal that led to, among other things, Cuba being placed on the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, after it refused to hand over the ELN delegates who’d traveled there for the sabotaged talks.However, the candidate was now cowed, and continued to speak from behind her security detail.“They will not silence us!” Márquez later tweeted. “Our fight is and has always been against all kinds of violence that attempt to sow fear among us. Peace will triumph!”

