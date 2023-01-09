https://sputniknews.com/20230109/whale-or-loch-ness-monster-mysterious-creature-caught-on-video-near-atlantic-beach-1106162021.html

Whale or Loch Ness Monster? Mysterious Creature Caught on Video Near Atlantic Beach

A peculiar sight spotted near the eastern coast of the United States has led some to speculate that perhaps the legendary monster from Scotland has decided to take a trip to the New World.A video shared online by Chasing Tails Outdoors bait & tackle store in Atlantic Beach shows some kind of creature moving just underneath the water’s surface, with part of its head and what looked like a tail fin briefly becoming visible.“Something you don’t see everyday,” the caption said. “WHALES or the LOCK [sic] NESS MONSTER in the Port this morning, never seen one inside the inlet like this!”The majority of social media users who commented on the post did not seem to latch onto the whole Loch Ness Monster idea, suggesting instead that the creature seen in the video was probably an alligator or more likely a whale calf.At least one netizen, however, argued that “no way it is any of the animals mentioned, including a ‘baby whale’ or alligator.”“Its motion is too graceful, it has protrusions on head and a long feather-like flipper in the rear,” the netizen elaborated. “I honestly don't know of any sea creature that fits that description. Just hope no one tries to harm it.”

