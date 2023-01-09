https://sputniknews.com/20230109/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-obliterates-ukrainian-reinforcements-1106173068.html

WATCH: Russian Rocket Artillery Obliterates Ukrainian Reinforcements

A particular example of the Russian military destroying Kiev's forces amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has emerged on social media. 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

This time, a contingent of Ukrainian troops moving during nighttime to reinforce a position held by forces loyal to Kiev was detected by a spotter from the Russian Armed Forces’ Viking unit, with the cover of darkness being no match for thermal imaging equipment used by the Russians.The Russian forces then patiently waited for the Ukrainian unit to reach its destination, before unleashing a barrage of Tornado-G rockets upon the enemy.

