Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH: Russian Rocket Artillery Obliterates Ukrainian Reinforcements
WATCH: Russian Rocket Artillery Obliterates Ukrainian Reinforcements
A particular example of the Russian military destroying Kiev's forces amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has emerged on social media. 09.01.2023, Sputnik International
This time, a contingent of Ukrainian troops moving during nighttime to reinforce a position held by forces loyal to Kiev was detected by a spotter from the Russian Armed Forces’ Viking unit, with the cover of darkness being no match for thermal imaging equipment used by the Russians.The Russian forces then patiently waited for the Ukrainian unit to reach its destination, before unleashing a barrage of Tornado-G rockets upon the enemy.
WATCH: Russian Rocket Artillery Obliterates Ukrainian Reinforcements

17:37 GMT 09.01.2023
