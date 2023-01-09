https://sputniknews.com/20230109/un-sudan-mission-launches-final-round-of-talks-on-transition-to-civil-government-1106162698.html
UN Sudan Mission Launches Final Round of Talks on Transition to Civil Government
The second phase of political negotiations between Sudanese military government and civilian groups started as scheduled by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), media report.
The second phase of political negotiations between the Sudanese military government and civilian groups started on Monday with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).On December 5, the Sudanese military government and civilian opposition signed a framework political agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civilian authority. The agreement involves the assignment of a prime minister and appoints a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.According to the mission, the signatories to the Framework Agreement with the support of the Trilateral Mechanism – organized by the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and United Nations – are engaged in "the final phase of the political process aimed at reaching a final and just political agreement."The opening ceremony of the four-day conference took place on January 8. Aside from the signatories of the framework treaty, it was attended by civil society groups, academics and private sector representatives, as well as religious and traditional leaders. Broad consultations started the following day and focused on five main issues defined by the Framework Agreement.It was earlier reported that Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said that the country's armed forces would leave power as soon as political groups agree on the formation of a civil government. However, he noted, the army would not accept any political deal that could undermine stability in the country, noting that "no party should try to hijack [the framework] agreement for its own interest".UNITAMS was established in 2020 to support Sudan's transition to a civilian government following the overthrow of the long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir during the 2019 revolution. The mandate of the UN mission was later extended as political instability in the North African country continued.
The Sudanese military seized power in the country on October 25, 2021, under the leadership of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Soon after, the process of transition to a civilian government was initiated.
The second phase of political negotiations between the Sudanese military government and civilian groups started on Monday with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).
On December 5, the Sudanese military government and civilian opposition signed
a framework political agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civilian authority. The agreement involves the assignment of a prime minister and appoints a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.
According to the mission
, the signatories to the Framework Agreement with the support of the Trilateral Mechanism – organized by the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and United Nations – are engaged in "the final phase of the political process aimed at reaching a final and just political agreement."
The opening ceremony of the four-day conference took place on January 8. Aside from the signatories of the framework treaty, it was attended by civil society groups, academics and private sector representatives, as well as religious and traditional leaders. Broad consultations started the following day and focused on five main issues defined by the Framework Agreement.
"The [...] working groups and conferences are expected to result in roadmaps on each of the issues to be considered in the final political agreement," UNITAMS stated.
It was earlier reported
that Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said that the country's armed forces would leave power as soon as political groups agree on the formation of a civil government. However, he noted, the army would not accept any political deal that could undermine stability in the country, noting that "no party should try to hijack [the framework] agreement for its own interest".
UNITAMS was established in 2020 to support Sudan's transition to a civilian government following the overthrow of the long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir during the 2019 revolution. The mandate of the UN mission was later extended as political instability in the North African country continued.