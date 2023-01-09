https://sputniknews.com/20230109/turkish-foreign-minister-cavusoglu-starts-five-nation-africa-tour-with-south-africa-1106151040.html

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Starts Five-Nation Africa Tour With South Africa

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Starts Five-Nation Africa Tour With South Africa

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu started his Africa tour, arriving in South Africa. He is planning to visit Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe later.

2023-01-09T06:55+0000

2023-01-09T06:55+0000

2023-01-09T06:55+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

turkey

mevlut cavusoglu

foreign minister

cape town

zimbabwe

rwanda

gabon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106149702_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_182c3ea6d85f161e796e5c13d34020fb.jpg

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu started his Africa tour, arriving in South Africa. He is planning to visit Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe later, aiming to discuss bilateral relations as well as Turkey’s African Partnership Policy.Cavusoglu later visited the tomb of Ottoman Islamic scholar Abu Bakr Effendi at Tana Baru Cemetery. He also met with Turkish citizens in Cape Town.In South Africa, Cavusoglu will hold several official meetings in Pretoria and open the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town, aiming to provide service to Turkish citizens in the city and "work together to improve [Turkey's] relations with South Africa in the Cape Town region."Earlier, Purnima Anand, the president of the BRICS International Forum, named Turkey among potential new members of the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said that his country could supply Africa with flour after processing Russian grain in order to mitigate the impact of the world food crisis. Turkey is a key participant of the so-called grain deal, with the goal to provide a maritime corridor which allows for the export of grain and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports.

africa

southern africa

south africa

turkey

cape town

zimbabwe

rwanda

gabon

sao tome and principe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

turkey africa, turkiye africa, cavusoglu africa, erdogan africa, turkey brics