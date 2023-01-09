https://sputniknews.com/20230109/russian-forces-take-village-of-bakhmutskoe-under-control-1106154135.html

Russian Forces Take Village of Bakhmutskoe Under Control

he Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday that the Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near the town of Soledar and northeast of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in Donbass, is located on the territory considered by DPR to be its part. Several highways and railroads go through the town. Both the Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fiercely to capture the area over past few months.

