https://sputniknews.com/20230109/russian-forces-take-village-of-bakhmutskoe-under-control-1106154135.html
Russian Forces Take Village of Bakhmutskoe Under Control
Russian Forces Take Village of Bakhmutskoe Under Control
he Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday that the Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near the town of Soledar and northeast of Bakhmut
2023-01-09T08:26+0000
2023-01-09T08:26+0000
2023-01-09T08:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106153931_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db7530db80358f8e98aea2f631ee4a45.jpg
The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in Donbass, is located on the territory considered by DPR to be its part. Several highways and railroads go through the town. Both the Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fiercely to capture the area over past few months.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106153931_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9b7e9f92e392c30d9eb3d9ce1c84ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, russia, ukraine
russian special military operation, russia, ukraine
Russian Forces Take Village of Bakhmutskoe Under Control
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday that the Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near the town of Soledar and northeast of Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk).
"As of January 9, 2023, the Russian armed forces liberated Bakhmutskoe on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Defense Staff wrote in its Telegram channel.
The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in Donbass, is located on the territory considered by DPR to be its part. Several highways and railroads go through the town. Both the Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fiercely to capture the area over past few months.