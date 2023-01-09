Russian Forces Take Village of Bakhmutskoe Under Control

International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
he Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday that the Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near the town of Soledar and northeast of Bakhmut
The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in Donbass, is located on the territory considered by DPR to be its part. Several highways and railroads go through the town. Both the Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fiercely to capture the area over past few months.
08:26 GMT 09.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday that the Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near the town of Soledar and northeast of Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk).
"As of January 9, 2023, the Russian armed forces liberated Bakhmutskoe on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Defense Staff wrote in its Telegram channel.
