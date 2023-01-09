https://sputniknews.com/20230109/russia-to-extend-syria-cross-border-aid-mechanism-only-if-west-changes-approach-1106177880.html

Russia to Extend Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Only if West Changes Approach: Envoy to UN

Russia to Extend Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Only if West Changes Approach: Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia will extend the cross-border mechanism in Syria in July only if the Western countries in the UN Security Council change their... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-09T18:15+0000

2023-01-09T18:15+0000

2023-01-09T18:16+0000

world

russia

the united nations (un)

syria

vasily nebenzya

border crossings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106174403_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1025012df07d5863d93ff71720224625.jpg

"There is an important need for all to clearly understand that there can be and will be no discussion about a mechanical extension of the cross-border mechanism," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting. "Expectations for the new six months extension will only be born out if the view and approach to the provisions of humanitarian assistance in Syria will fundamentally change." Nebenzia said the Western countries at present continue their opportunistic approach regarding the cross-border mechanism. Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid in Syria until July 10, 2023. The document allows UN aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Turkey Agrees to Withdraw Troops From Syria After Trilateral Talks in Moscow. The resolution also requires UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back to the UN Security Council with analysis of the situation by June 10. In July 2022, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Twelve member states voted in favor, with the United States, France and the United Kingdom abstaining.

russia

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria cross-border aid mechanism, border crossings, checkpoint, humanitarian aid, russian help, vasily nebenzia, bab al-hawa, syrian-turkish border