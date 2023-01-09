https://sputniknews.com/20230109/rolls-royce-reports-all-time-sales-record-1106168468.html
Rolls-Royce Reports All-Time Sales Record
Rolls-Royce Reports All-Time Sales Record
In a 2022 press release, Rolls-Royce claims the most stunning success in its 118-year history. The manufacturer is confident about the bright prospects for its future.
2023-01-09T15:16+0000
2023-01-09T15:16+0000
2023-01-09T15:16+0000
world
rolls-royce
record
sales
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018338_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3e137b3dda3248dc7b0b609115f0af.jpg
Rolls-Royce sold 6,021 cars in 2022, reporting a record in the company's history and 8% up on 2021.Especially strong demand for cars of the British luxury brand owned by BMW increased in 2022 in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe, the company specified.Regarding the brand's portfolio, the Cullinan model retained its position as the best-selling model, followed by the Ghost, which was its most popular option in the Asia-Pacific region.The company says demand for luxury cars will continue into 2023, helped by pre-orders for the Spectre — the company's first electric car.Rolls-Royce has been selling luxury cars since 1904. In 2022, the cheapest Rolls-Royce cost $311,900.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018338_444:0:3175:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4a18ce0a205a3cf8443dc83af52d8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rolls-royce 2022 results, rolls-royce 2022 record, how many cars did rolls-royce sell in 2022, rolls-royce 6,021 2022 record 118
rolls-royce 2022 results, rolls-royce 2022 record, how many cars did rolls-royce sell in 2022, rolls-royce 6,021 2022 record 118
Rolls-Royce Reports All-Time Sales Record
The car manufacturer claimed to have enjoyed the most stunning success in its nearly 120-year history in 2022 and is confident about bright prospects for the future.
Rolls-Royce sold 6,021 cars in 2022, reporting
a record in the company's history and 8% up on 2021.
"This is the first time in the company's 118-year history that its sales have exceeded 6,000 in a single 12‑month period. The value of Bespoke commissions also reached record levels, while demand for all Rolls‑Royce models remains exceptionally strong, with advance orders secured far into 2023," Rolls-Royce informed in a statement.
Especially strong demand for cars of the British luxury brand owned by BMW increased in 2022 in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe, the company specified.
"The USA was once again the marque’s largest overall market as a new generation of younger American entrepreneurs, wealth generators and job creators were drawn to Rolls-Royce for the first time," stressed the statement.
Regarding the brand's portfolio, the Cullinan model retained its position as the best-selling model, followed by the Ghost, which was its most popular option in the Asia-Pacific region.
The company says demand for luxury cars will continue into 2023, helped by pre-orders for the Spectre — the company's first electric car.
Rolls-Royce has been selling luxury cars since 1904. In 2022, the cheapest Rolls-Royce cost $311,900.