Rolls-Royce Reports All-Time Sales Record

In a 2022 press release, Rolls-Royce claims the most stunning success in its 118-year history. The manufacturer is confident about the bright prospects for its future.

Rolls-Royce sold 6,021 cars in 2022, reporting a record in the company's history and 8% up on 2021.Especially strong demand for cars of the British luxury brand owned by BMW increased in 2022 in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe, the company specified.Regarding the brand's portfolio, the Cullinan model retained its position as the best-selling model, followed by the Ghost, which was its most popular option in the Asia-Pacific region.The company says demand for luxury cars will continue into 2023, helped by pre-orders for the Spectre — the company's first electric car.Rolls-Royce has been selling luxury cars since 1904. In 2022, the cheapest Rolls-Royce cost $311,900.

