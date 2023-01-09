https://sputniknews.com/20230109/penny-wise-pound-foolish-us-embargo-driving-china-to-pioneer-own-semiconductor-industry-1106173244.html

‘Penny-Wise, Pound-Foolish’: US ‘Embargo’ Driving China to Pioneer Own Semiconductor Industry

US efforts to strangle Chinese industries dependent on advanced semiconductor computer chips are having an effect for the moment, but they are only encouraging Beijing to push ahead in developing its own domestic chipmaking capabilities, experts have said.Until recently, China was the world’s largest buyer of semiconductor chips, consuming a majority of South Korea’s annual chip exports and partnering with Taiwanese firms to obtain advanced chips. However, in October, the US banned the selling of certain advanced chips to Chinese firms, sending the industry into chaos as numerous Taiwanese, Japanese, and South Korean firms with foundries or lucrative deals in China rushed to obtain last-minute sanctions waivers.Another expert said that Beijing was “really concerned about this chip embargo,” warning that “their long-run response is that they will nurture their own chip industry.”Reports have spread in China and on social media in recent days, fueled by alleged insider reports, that Huawei was close to being able to mass-produce 12-nanometer and 14-nanometer chips thanks to “three years of continuous effort.” Until now, Chinese firms have had to buy them from partners like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces chips as small as 4 nanometers.That is a massive gain for China’s chip industry, which can produce larger microchips at scale but has struggled to match the Taiwanese and South Korean chip industries, which can produce smaller chips than any Chinese firm.Beijing has pumped billions into supporting the industry for several years, most recently announcing a $143 billion investment program that would include helping domestic chip foundries shoulder the burden of buying expensive equipment, as well as tax breaks for firms investing in the assembly, packaging, and R&D of chips.

