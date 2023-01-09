https://sputniknews.com/20230109/negotiations-between-uk-health-minister-trade-unions-fail-due-to-govt-position-union-says-1106173859.html

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position, Union Says

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position, Union Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations between UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay and unions representing health workers ahead of a new strike have failed due to the... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-09T17:51+0000

2023-01-09T17:51+0000

2023-01-09T17:51+0000

world

uk

trade union

healthcare

pay rise

national health service (nhs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105548268_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_50496332d29d8dbab4df5a4a2fc7628f.jpg

Earlier in the day, British media reported that Barclay would hold a meeting with leaders of unions representing the interests of UK health workers. Similar meetings will also be held by Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan and Minister of State for Transport Huw Merriman. Protests by UK health workers have continued in January as previous negotiations between unions demanding higher salaries and the authorities failed. More than 10,000 ambulance staff in England and Wales will take to pickets on January 11. UK nurses will hold a strike from January 18-19. In addition, a series of demonstrations will be staged by physical rehabilitation specialists in England and health workers in Scotland. In December, thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland staged their first strike in 106 years, demanding an increase in wages amid surging living costs. In addition, more than 20,000 ambulance staff went on a strike at the end of 2022. The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, post office staff and other workers have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding improvements in working conditions. In mid-December, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points - to 3.5% from 3%. The regulator also said Britain's economy had entered a recession expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. The UK's annual inflation in November was 10.7%.

https://sputniknews.com/20230102/uk-health-service-under-unbearable-strain-amid-toughest-winter-to-date-1105993986.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk healthcare, nhs, british nurses, uk health minister, health workers, surging living cost, uk inflation, inflation in uk, pay rise, trade unions