NASA Confirms Massive Retired Satellite Safely Crashed Off Coast of Alaska

NASA Confirms Massive Retired Satellite Safely Crashed Off Coast of Alaska

The US space agency NASA has confirmed that a retired US military satellite had been successfully deorbited, plunging back to Earth in the Bering Sea west of Alaska on Sunday evening.The satellite was the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS), which had once been used to study how Earth absorbs and radiates solar energy, and took measurements of stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols in the atmosphere."ERBS far exceeded its expected two-year service life, operating until its retirement in 2005," NASA wrote. "Its observations helped researchers measure the effects of human activities on Earth's radiation balance."NASA announced the ERBS’ fate last week after determining that its eventual crashing back to Earth on its own was not guaranteed, and it did not want a 2.5-ton piece of space junk flying around or one day falling back to Earth in an uncontrolled manner. The space agency estimated there was a 1 in 9,400 chance of the satellite injuring a person on the ground.However, space agencies deorbit spacecraft orbiting other planets, too, albeit out of concern for potential biological contamination and not a danger posed by other craft.

