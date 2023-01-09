International
European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstruction of Flood-Hit Pakistan
European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstruction of Flood-Hit Pakistan
The European Union on Monday allocated 500 million euros ($536 million) for the reconstruction work in Pakistan after devastating floods
"We support Pakistan in its recovery after the terrible floods of last year that claimed over 1,700 lives. Today we endorsed Pakistan's reconstruction plan with €500 million from #TeamEurope. We continue our humanitarian aid and work with [Pakistan] to modernise its economy," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.From June to October 2022, devastating floods in Pakistan affected over 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis. The disaster killed over 1,700 people and injured 12,800 others, including at least 4,000 children, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Nearly 8 million people were displaced. Floods also partially or completely destroyed at least 2 million houses and killed over 1 million heads of livestock.
16:05 GMT 09.01.2023 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 09.01.2023)
A motorcyclist drives through a street flooded by heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union on Monday allocated 500 million euros ($536 million) for the reconstruction work in Pakistan after devastating floods that killed over 1,700 people and destroyed enormous number of houses, arable lands and livelihoods in 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
"We support Pakistan in its recovery after the terrible floods of last year that claimed over 1,700 lives. Today we endorsed Pakistan's reconstruction plan with €500 million from #TeamEurope. We continue our humanitarian aid and work with [Pakistan] to modernise its economy," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.
From June to October 2022, devastating floods in Pakistan affected over 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis. The disaster killed over 1,700 people and injured 12,800 others, including at least 4,000 children, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Nearly 8 million people were displaced. Floods also partially or completely destroyed at least 2 million houses and killed over 1 million heads of livestock.
