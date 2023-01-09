https://sputniknews.com/20230109/erdogan-to-discuss-gas-hub-project-ukraine-with-cabinet-on-january-9-1106152224.html

Erdogan to Discuss Gas Hub Project, Ukraine With Cabinet on January 9

The gas hub project in Turkey proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be discussed later on Monday at a cabinet meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The meeting will also raise issues of the country's foreign policy and the steps taken in energy security, he added. In mid-October, Putin and Erdogan instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey. Through this hub, it will be possible to redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. On December 23, Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the project would turn Turkey into a hub of gas flowing from countries to its east, such as Russia, toward Europe. Such countries as Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan could also join the project as suppliers, he said.

