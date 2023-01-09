https://sputniknews.com/20230109/chinas-yuan-hits-highest-level-since-august-2022-amid-covid-19-restrictions-lifting-1106155549.html

China's Yuan Hits Highest Level Since August 2022 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions Lifting

China's Yuan Hits Highest Level Since August 2022 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions Lifting

The central bank of China began the week by strengthening the national currency amid COVID-19 restrictions’ lifting for those entering from abroad.

2023-01-09T09:28+0000

2023-01-09T09:28+0000

2023-01-09T09:28+0000

economy

china

yuan

life under covid-19 quarantine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104854072_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a1b2410da740b20e448329d3cad71d.jpg

The yuan's average exchange rate against the US dollar on Monday has risen by 647 basis points to 6.8265 - its highest level since August 22, 2022. In March 2022, the Chinese authorities announced their intention to maintain a stable yuan exchange rate and to implement a prudent monetary policy with a view to preventing financial risks and supporting economic growth. In December, China’s government started to gradually ease its zero tolerance anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Among other things, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, the ability for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation, lifting restrictions on online and offline purchases of antipyretics, and accelerating the vaccination of older people. On January 8, obligatory PCR tests and centralized isolation for people arriving to China were canceled.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese yuan, foreign currency exchange, zero tolerance anti-covid-19 restrictions