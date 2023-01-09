https://sputniknews.com/20230109/brazils-security-forces-cordon-off-military-headquarters-near-protesters-camp-1106171459.html

Brazil's Security Forces Cordon Off Military Headquarters Near Protesters' Camp

Brazil's military police and army have set up barriers in front of the headquarters of the country's armed forces in Brazilia, next to where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro set up a tent camp

The camp was set up by Bolsonaro supporters a few weeks ago, according to media reports. Over the weekend, more than 100 buses carrying 4,000 people arrived at the site from all over Brazil. Following the protests that broke out across in the country's capital on Sunday, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes demanded that the camp be immediately dismantled. Cars are prohibited from entering the restricted area, but pedestrians can move around it freely, the report said. Bolsonaro's supporters are reportedly still in the camp and law enforcement officials are maintaining a presence at the scene. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings in the evening of the same day. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. Many countries and international organizations in the Americas have come out in support of the Brazilian president, with some calling the protesters' actions an anti-democratic coup attempt.

