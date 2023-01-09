https://sputniknews.com/20230109/biden-in-call-with-lula-conveys-us-unwavering-support-for-brazils-democracy---white-house-1106181955.html

Biden in Call With Lula Conveys US Unwavering Support for Brazil’s Democracy - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to convey Washington's unwavering... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International

"President Biden and President Lula spoke by telephone this afternoon. President Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for Brazil’s democracy and for the free will of the Brazilian people as expressed in Brazil’s recent presidential election, which President Lula won. President Biden condemned the violence and the attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power," the statement said on Monday. During the call, President Lula accepted Biden’s invitation to visit Washington in early February for "in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda," the statement said. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election in 2022, stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings on Sunday evening. Lula, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia "barbaric" and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

