International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/biden-declares-state-of-emergency-for-california-due-to-winter-storms--1106165123.html
Biden Declares State of Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms
Biden Declares State of Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms
US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for California, ordering federal assistance to supplement local, tribal, and state responses to successive winter storms, flooding and mudslides
2023-01-09T13:25+0000
2023-01-09T13:45+0000
americas
winter
us
joe biden
california
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105777095_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c482791c65efedfa77b5b8449166ca75.jpg
"The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura," the release stated.Category B emergency protective measures will be 75% federally funded. FEMA has appointed Andrew F. Grant as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. At least six people were reported dead due to the ongoing winter storms in California.
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105777095_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df02e1c3199a9b4c6010caa87e6cd44e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
winter storms in california, weather hits california, joe biden, disaster in california, severe weather in california, biden declares state of emergency in california
winter storms in california, weather hits california, joe biden, disaster in california, severe weather in california, biden declares state of emergency in california

Biden Declares State of Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms

13:25 GMT 09.01.2023 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 09.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Jeffrey T. BarnesA person walks on the street as a winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst N.Y.
A person walks on the street as a winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst N.Y. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for California, ordering federal assistance to supplement local, tribal, and state responses to successive winter storms, flooding and mudslides, the White House said on Monday.
"The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura," the release stated.
Category B emergency protective measures will be 75% federally funded.
FEMA has appointed Andrew F. Grant as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
At least six people were reported dead due to the ongoing winter storms in California.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала