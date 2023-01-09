https://sputniknews.com/20230109/at-least-5-journalists-attacked-while-covering-sunday-protests-in-brazils-capital-1106154712.html

At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests in Brazil's Capital

At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests in Brazil's Capital

At least five journalists were attacked or had their equipment broken while covering the Sunday protests in Brazil, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) said on Monday.

2023-01-09T08:46+0000

2023-01-09T08:46+0000

2023-01-09T08:46+0000

world

riots

brazil

jair bolsonaro

lula da silva

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106154262_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb530cdb45b7149a5c0127b656075f8a.jpg

The organization condemned attacks on journalists who "were only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threatened Brazil's democracy." Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

riots in brazil, jair bolsonaro supporters, lula da silva