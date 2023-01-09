International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/at-least-5-journalists-attacked-while-covering-sunday-protests-in-brazils-capital-1106154712.html
At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests in Brazil's Capital
At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests in Brazil's Capital
At least five journalists were attacked or had their equipment broken while covering the Sunday protests in Brazil, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) said on Monday.
2023-01-09T08:46+0000
2023-01-09T08:46+0000
world
riots
brazil
jair bolsonaro
lula da silva
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106154262_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb530cdb45b7149a5c0127b656075f8a.jpg
The organization condemned attacks on journalists who "were only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threatened Brazil's democracy." Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106154262_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90a9b7bdfc01ece2faa8b8737115e7ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
riots in brazil, jair bolsonaro supporters, lula da silva
riots in brazil, jair bolsonaro supporters, lula da silva

At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests in Brazil's Capital

08:46 GMT 09.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / SERGIO LIMARiots in Brazil
Riots in Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / SERGIO LIMA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five journalists were attacked or had their equipment broken while covering the Sunday protests in Brazil, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) said on Monday.
"At least five journalists were attacked, had their their equipment broken or stolen," Abraji wrote on Twitter, citing data provided by the federal district union of professional journalists.
The organization condemned attacks on journalists who "were only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threatened Brazil's democracy."
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.
The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала