https://sputniknews.com/20230108/unfit-for-office-netizens-troll-biden-over-reports-of-2024-campaign-launch--1106131025.html

'Unfit for Office': Netizens Troll Biden Over Reports of 2024 Campaign Launch

Speaking at a post-mid-term election in November, Joe Biden made it clear that he intends to seek another presidential term, but that it was ultimately a “family decision”, due to be announced “early next year”.

Netizens have hit out at US President Joe Biden amid reports that he is "readying the details around his 2024 re­election campaign."The message was echoed by a slew of users who published sarcastic tweets in which they specifically pointed to Biden’s alleged health problems.“He doesn't know what year it is, doesn't know who the president is and can't speak. Perfect candidate for the left,” one message read.The remarks followed unnamed sources telling a US media outlet that Biden plan to announce his intent to run for a second White House term in the coming weeks, most likely in February when he is due to deliver his State of the Union address. One source insisted that “a more formal announcement is expected to come in April.”The claims were preceded by POTUS telling reporters in November about a yet­-to-be-­announced “family decision” related to his much-anticipated move to officially declare readiness to run for a second term.The 46th president has repeatedly been bashed by Republicans over his numerous gaffes, which they said are a sign of poor health-­related problems. GOP members argue that Biden, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, is not mentally fit to run the country.

