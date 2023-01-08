International
'Unfit for Office': Netizens Troll Biden Over Reports of 2024 Campaign Launch
‘Unfit for Office’: Netizens Troll Biden Over Reports of 2024 Campaign Launch
Speaking at a post-mid-term election in November, Joe Biden made it clear that he intends to seek another presidential term, but that it was ultimately a “family decision”, due to be announced “early next year”.
Netizens have hit out at US President Joe Biden amid reports that he is "readying the details around his 2024 re­election campaign."The message was echoed by a slew of users who published sarcastic tweets in which they specifically pointed to Biden’s alleged health problems.“He doesn't know what year it is, doesn't know who the president is and can't speak. Perfect candidate for the left,” one message read.The remarks followed unnamed sources telling a US media outlet that Biden plan to announce his intent to run for a second White House term in the coming weeks, most likely in February when he is due to deliver his State of the Union address. One source insisted that “a more formal announcement is expected to come in April.”The claims were preceded by POTUS telling reporters in November about a yet­-to-be-­announced “family decision” related to his much-anticipated move to officially declare readiness to run for a second term.The 46th president has repeatedly been bashed by Republicans over his numerous gaffes, which they said are a sign of poor health-­related problems. GOP members argue that Biden, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, is not mentally fit to run the country.
Speaking at a post-mid-term election in November, Joe Biden made it clear that he intends to seek another presidential term, but that it was ultimately a “family decision”, due to be announced “early next year”.
Netizens have hit out at US President Joe Biden amid reports that he is "readying the details around his 2024 re­election campaign."

One user wrote that “[the] US does not need another devastating 4 years from Biden and his crumbs," while another netizen argued that the 46th president “is unfit for office." According to them, ”he [Biden] needs [to be] removed. Do America a favor before it's too late.”

The message was echoed by a slew of users who published sarcastic tweets in which they specifically pointed to Biden’s alleged health problems.
“He doesn't know what year it is, doesn't know who the president is and can't speak. Perfect candidate for the left,” one message read.

Another tweet claimed, “He shouldn’t run. Let a younger person carry the torch”. One more netizen argued that “Biden’s cognitive decline will be a major issue,” while a separate message referred to “the living dead with a pen will run again because his handlers love running and ruining America!” in an apparent nod to POTUS.

The remarks followed unnamed sources telling a US media outlet that Biden plan to announce his intent to run for a second White House term in the coming weeks, most likely in February when he is due to deliver his State of the Union address. One source insisted that “a more formal announcement is expected to come in April.”
One insider insisted that Biden is “moving closer to the official reelection announcement after spending time with his family in St. Croix over the holidays discussing his next steps for another bid.”
The claims were preceded by POTUS telling reporters in November about a yet­-to-be-­announced “family decision” related to his much-anticipated move to officially declare readiness to run for a second term.

“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” Biden said, adding the decision may see the light of the day “early next year”.

The 46th president has repeatedly been bashed by Republicans over his numerous gaffes, which they said are a sign of poor health-­related problems. GOP members argue that Biden, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, is not mentally fit to run the country.
