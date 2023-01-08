https://sputniknews.com/20230108/ukrainian-special-services-prepare-major-anti-russia-provocation-in-kharkov-region-mod-says-1106145041.html

Ukrainian Special Services Prepare Major Anti-Russia Provocation in Kharkov Region, MoD Says

Ukrainian Special Services Prepare Major Anti-Russia Provocation in Kharkov Region, MoD Says

"The special services of Ukraine have prepared a new large-scale anti-Russian provocation aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and accusing Russian servicemen of allegedly committing war crimes," the statement said. On the eve of Orthodox Christmas, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine organized work to open graves in cemeteries in the villages Kazachya Lopan, Veliky Burluk, Shipovatoye and Khatnoye in the Kharkov region, where were buried local residents who died of natural causes from February 24 to September 6, 2022, while the abovementioned settlements were controlled by the Russian forces.The Defense Ministry clarified that "after the exhumation, the bodies of Ukrainian citizens were additionally disfigured and thrown into specially prepared "pits" on the outskirts of the abovementions settlements to create a false "evidence base" of alleged "torture" and "executions" of civilians by Russian military personnel.The ministry added that now representatives of the Ukrainian special services and law enforcement agencies are taking photos and recording videos of the exhumated bodies, and, in the presence of fake "witnesses", they simulate the work of "forensic experts" and other "procedural actions.""Unable to achieve any success on the battlefield the Kiev regime uses these inhuman methods in attempt to retain attention of the Western audience and convince its foreign partners to continue supporting it," the Defense Ministry said.

