International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/ukrainian-special-services-prepare-major-anti-russia-provocation-in-kharkov-region-mod-says-1106145041.html
Ukrainian Special Services Prepare Major Anti-Russia Provocation in Kharkov Region, MoD Says
Ukrainian Special Services Prepare Major Anti-Russia Provocation in Kharkov Region, MoD Says
The Ukrainian side has prepared a large-scale provocation using the bodies of civilians who died naturally to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of committing war... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T17:33+0000
2023-01-08T18:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483640_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8f208a6d4ca886d04b636980df90d44.jpg
"The special services of Ukraine have prepared a new large-scale anti-Russian provocation aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and accusing Russian servicemen of allegedly committing war crimes," the statement said. On the eve of Orthodox Christmas, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine organized work to open graves in cemeteries in the villages Kazachya Lopan, Veliky Burluk, Shipovatoye and Khatnoye in the Kharkov region, where were buried local residents who died of natural causes from February 24 to September 6, 2022, while the abovementioned settlements were controlled by the Russian forces.The Defense Ministry clarified that "after the exhumation, the bodies of Ukrainian citizens were additionally disfigured and thrown into specially prepared "pits" on the outskirts of the abovementions settlements to create a false "evidence base" of alleged "torture" and "executions" of civilians by Russian military personnel.The ministry added that now representatives of the Ukrainian special services and law enforcement agencies are taking photos and recording videos of the exhumated bodies, and, in the presence of fake "witnesses", they simulate the work of "forensic experts" and other "procedural actions.""Unable to achieve any success on the battlefield the Kiev regime uses these inhuman methods in attempt to retain attention of the Western audience and convince its foreign partners to continue supporting it," the Defense Ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483640_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1338614eaad8b4ac0acb1a41c6786909.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, conflict in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrane prepares anti-russia provocation, kharkov region, war in ukraine
russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, conflict in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrane prepares anti-russia provocation, kharkov region, war in ukraine

Ukrainian Special Services Prepare Major Anti-Russia Provocation in Kharkov Region, MoD Says

17:33 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 08.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaAn aerial view on the center of Kharkov, Ukraine's second-largest city, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
An aerial view on the center of Kharkov, Ukraine's second-largest city, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ukrainian side has prepared a large-scale provocation using the bodies of civilians who died naturally to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of committing war crimes, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Sunday. The bodies were dug out of graves in the Kharkov region and further disfigured.
"The special services of Ukraine have prepared a new large-scale anti-Russian provocation aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and accusing Russian servicemen of allegedly committing war crimes," the statement said.
On the eve of Orthodox Christmas, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine organized work to open graves in cemeteries in the villages Kazachya Lopan, Veliky Burluk, Shipovatoye and Khatnoye in the Kharkov region, where were buried local residents who died of natural causes from February 24 to September 6, 2022, while the abovementioned settlements were controlled by the Russian forces.
The Defense Ministry clarified that "after the exhumation, the bodies of Ukrainian citizens were additionally disfigured and thrown into specially prepared "pits" on the outskirts of the abovementions settlements to create a false "evidence base" of alleged "torture" and "executions" of civilians by Russian military personnel.
The ministry added that now representatives of the Ukrainian special services and law enforcement agencies are taking photos and recording videos of the exhumated bodies, and, in the presence of fake "witnesses", they simulate the work of "forensic experts" and other "procedural actions."
"Unable to achieve any success on the battlefield the Kiev regime uses these inhuman methods in attempt to retain attention of the Western audience and convince its foreign partners to continue supporting it," the Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала