https://sputniknews.com/20230108/ukrainian-army-conducted-hundreds-of-strikes-during-ceasefire-russian-defense-ministry-1106131844.html

Ukrainian Army Conducted Hundreds of Strikes During Ceasefire: Russian Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Army Conducted Hundreds of Strikes During Ceasefire: Russian Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian army has conducted several hundred artillery strikes during the unilateral ceasefire regime on January 6-7.

2023-01-08T15:17+0000

2023-01-08T15:17+0000

2023-01-08T15:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ceasefire

russia

ukraine

russian military

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106132304_0:0:3099:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_d610608078ea78f8e94161397b18bf60.jpg

“During the entire period of the ceasefire, Ukrainian troops continued to conduct intensive shelling of settlements and Russian positions,” the ministry said.The Ukrainian army has conducted around 370 artillery strikes against the Russian army’s positions in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions during the ceasefire, according to the defense ministry. Ukrainian troops fired over 160 large-caliber shells and 20 rockets against residential areas of Donetsk, the ministry said. Today, Ukrainian artillery, which targeted settlements, has been suppressed by retaliation fire of Russian troops, the Defense Ministry concluded On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7 to allow Orthodox Christians in the areas of hostilities to attend church on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops continued shelling in the Donbas despite the ceasefire observed by Moscow.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia`s special operation in ukraine, christmas ceasefire, ukrainian army, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian strikes in ukraine, putin orders ceasefire in ukraine, ukraine rejects ceasefire, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine