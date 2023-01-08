International
Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System
Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden plans to join the European common air defense system, which were agreed by NATO members last year, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
Sweden will join the initiative of 15 countries for creation of a joint anti-missile defense system, European Sky Shield Initiative, proposed at the NATO defense ministers’ summit in October, Kristersson said, according to the Local Sweden news outlet. “The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defense to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” he said, as quoted by the media. The prime minister noted that Sweden must contribute to NATO activities with “new capabilities,” including its air force and air defense. Kristersson added that Swedish ground armed units were ready to strengthen NATO’s defense and, mainly, defense of the Baltic states.
Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System

Ulf Kristersson, lesder of the center-right party Moderates, makes his way to a press meeting in the Riksdag, Stockholm, Wednesday Nov. 14, 2018
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden plans to join the European common air defense system, which were agreed by NATO members last year, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday.
Sweden will join the initiative of 15 countries for creation of a joint anti-missile defense system, European Sky Shield Initiative, proposed at the NATO defense ministers’ summit in October, Kristersson said, according to the Local Sweden news outlet.
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
Military
EU's Ambitious Air Shield May Become Its Biggest Money Drain, Experts Say
19 October 2022, 09:26 GMT
“The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defense to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” he said, as quoted by the media.
The prime minister noted that Sweden must contribute to NATO activities with “new capabilities,” including its air force and air defense.
Kristersson added that Swedish ground armed units were ready to strengthen NATO’s defense and, mainly, defense of the Baltic states.
