https://sputniknews.com/20230108/sweden-planning-to-join-european-common-air-defense-system-1106144762.html
Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System
Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden plans to join the European common air defense system, which were agreed by NATO members last year, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T16:58+0000
2023-01-08T16:58+0000
2023-01-08T16:58+0000
military
sweden
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/84/1076158423_0:208:3073:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_61d06c87178f7232466c1d937b08e8e8.jpg
Sweden will join the initiative of 15 countries for creation of a joint anti-missile defense system, European Sky Shield Initiative, proposed at the NATO defense ministers’ summit in October, Kristersson said, according to the Local Sweden news outlet. “The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defense to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” he said, as quoted by the media. The prime minister noted that Sweden must contribute to NATO activities with “new capabilities,” including its air force and air defense. Kristersson added that Swedish ground armed units were ready to strengthen NATO’s defense and, mainly, defense of the Baltic states.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/eus-ambitious-air-shield-may-become-its-biggest-money-drain-1102070690.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107615/84/1076158423_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42c494c6e76471888b5ae9cd83eae38c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sweden, nato
Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden plans to join the European common air defense system, which were agreed by NATO members last year, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday.
Sweden will join the initiative of 15 countries for creation of a joint anti-missile defense system, European Sky Shield Initiative
, proposed at the NATO defense ministers’ summit in October, Kristersson said, according to the Local Sweden news outlet.
19 October 2022, 09:26 GMT
“The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defense to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” he said, as quoted by the media.
The prime minister noted that Sweden must contribute to NATO activities
with “new capabilities,” including its air force and air defense.
Kristersson added that Swedish ground armed units were ready to strengthen NATO’s defense and, mainly, defense of the Baltic states.