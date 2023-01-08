https://sputniknews.com/20230108/sweden-planning-to-join-european-common-air-defense-system-1106144762.html

Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System

Sweden Planning to Join European Common Air Defense System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden plans to join the European common air defense system, which were agreed by NATO members last year, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf...

Sweden will join the initiative of 15 countries for creation of a joint anti-missile defense system, European Sky Shield Initiative, proposed at the NATO defense ministers’ summit in October, Kristersson said, according to the Local Sweden news outlet. “The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defense to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” he said, as quoted by the media. The prime minister noted that Sweden must contribute to NATO activities with “new capabilities,” including its air force and air defense. Kristersson added that Swedish ground armed units were ready to strengthen NATO’s defense and, mainly, defense of the Baltic states.

