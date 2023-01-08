https://sputniknews.com/20230108/sputnik-editors-espionage-charges-aim-to-cover-up-latvia-limiting-free-speech-lawyer-1106132751.html

Sputnik Editor's Espionage Charges Aim to 'Cover Up' Latvia Limiting Free Speech: Lawyer

Latvia's espionage accusation of Moscow-based Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem aims to "cover up" the country's actions to restrict freedom of speech

Kasem, a Latvian national working at Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk in Moscow-based international media group Rossiya Segodnya, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on January 3 and sent to the Riga Central Prison two days later on accusation of having violated EU sanctions against Russia as well as of espionage - an offense punished by up to 20 years in prison. Kapustin added that Latvian courts have been making politically motivated decisions in recent decades, so Russia needs to support Kasem. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Kasem's detention is a revenge of dictatorial regimes. Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev said that the detention of Kasem was an act of revenge against Russian media.

