South Sudan's Unity Gov't Faces Dispute While Paving Way to New Constitution – Media

South Sudan has faced dispute between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar over the dismissal of a regional state official, against the backdrop of efforts to renew the law-making process in the country.

A dispute between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the country's first vice-president, Dr. Riek Machar, over the dismissal of a regional official has broken out.The dispute comes against the backdrop of efforts to renew the law-making process in the country, as reported by the media.Since 2018, the country's government has functioned under the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), one of the peace deals which ended the South Sudanese Civil War (2013–2020).According to the agreement, five main political factions participate in a unity government: the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, SPLM-Juba which is led by President Kiir, SPLM – in opposition led by Dr. Machar, SPLM – Freed Detainees, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, and a bloc of other political parties.According to Dr. Machar, Kiir's decision to sack the vice-president's party mate Amer Ateny, Jonglei state's legislative speaker, was unilateral and contradicts the R-ARCSS deal. On Christmas Day, Ateny accused the Jonglei state governor of poor administration. The state has suffered from floods and a series of conflicts among inhabitants.Kiir's decision to dismiss Ateny followed a meeting with the Jonglei governor and his deputy.The wrangle comes as the East African country attempts to renew preparations for a new constitution. In December, the president signed the Constitution Making Process Bill 2022, which involves restructuring of the National Constitutional Review Commission established ten years ago in order to develop a new supreme law. The bill implies that the legislative team will be appointed in consultation with coalition partners under the R-ARCSS.The transitional period in South Sudan is scheduled to end with elections in 2025.

