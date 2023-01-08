https://sputniknews.com/20230108/south-sudans-unity-govt-faces-dispute-while-paving-way-to-new-constitution--media-1106126554.html
South Sudan's Unity Gov't Faces Dispute While Paving Way to New Constitution – Media
South Sudan has faced dispute between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar over the dismissal of a regional state official, against the backdrop of efforts to renew the law-making process in the country.
2023-01-08T13:13+0000
South Sudan became independent from the Republic of the Sudan in 2011 after 98.83% of referendum participants supported the idea of the creation of a new state. Shortly before independence, a transitional constitution was ratified, under which the state still operates.
A dispute between South Sudan
's President Salva Kiir Mayardit
and the country's first vice-president, Dr. Riek Machar, over the dismissal of a regional official has broken out.
The dispute comes against the backdrop of efforts to renew the law-making process in the country, as reported by the media.
Since 2018, the country's government has functioned under the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), one of the peace deals which ended the South Sudanese Civil War (2013–2020).
According to the agreement, five main political factions participate in a unity government: the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, SPLM-Juba which is led by President Kiir, SPLM – in opposition led by Dr. Machar, SPLM – Freed Detainees, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, and a bloc of other political parties.
According to Dr. Machar, Kiir's decision to sack the vice-president's party mate Amer Ateny, Jonglei state's legislative speaker, was unilateral and contradicts the R-ARCSS deal.
On Christmas Day, Ateny accused the Jonglei state governor of poor administration. The state has suffered from floods and a series of conflicts among inhabitants.
Kiir's decision to dismiss Ateny followed a meeting with the Jonglei governor and his deputy.
The wrangle comes as the East African country attempts to renew preparations for a new constitution. In December, the president signed the Constitution Making Process Bill 2022, which involves restructuring of the National Constitutional Review Commission established ten years ago in order to develop a new supreme law. The bill implies that the legislative team will be appointed in consultation with coalition partners under the R-ARCSS.
The transitional period in South Sudan is scheduled to end with elections in 2025.