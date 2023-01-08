https://sputniknews.com/20230108/russian-special-op-worlds-most-powerful-mortar-wipes-out-ukrainian-army-targets---video-1106121333.html

Russian Special Op: World’s Most Powerful Mortar Wipes Out Ukrainian Army Targets - Video

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of his country’s special military operation in Ukraine following a request by the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev's attacks.

Sputnik has obtained a unique video of a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar carrier destroying one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ fortified positions during Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.In the 34­-second clip, powerful explosions are seen in the distance, which are the work of a 2S4 Tyulpan deployed by a drone operator of the Russian army’s First Slavic Brigade.At such a range, the Russian mortar is capable of obliterating fortified buildings, manpower and armed vehicles of a potential enemy.Russia has been conducting its special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The Russian army has been carrying out high-precision strikes, targeting Ukraine’s military infrastructure and doing its best to avoid unnecessary casualties among civilians.According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the operation aims to protect people, “who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” Putin stressed that the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

