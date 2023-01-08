https://sputniknews.com/20230108/qatarenergy-chevron-philips-to-build-petrochemical-facility-worth-6bln-1106133205.html

QatarEnergy, Chevron Philips to Build Petrochemical Facility Worth $6Bln

QatarEnergy, Chevron Philips to Build Petrochemical Facility Worth $6Bln

Qatari state owned company QatarEnergy and US-Dutch corporation Chevron Phillips have agreed to build a joint large petrochemical facility producing alkenes and polyethylene materials worth $6 billion.

2023-01-08T15:56+0000

2023-01-08T15:56+0000

2023-01-08T15:57+0000

economy

qatar

chevron

oil and gas

oil

joint ventures

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105492255_0:126:2997:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_4543ae3bd67ab38e8dedf40a966e384c.jpg

“QatarEnergy with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (CPChem) announced a final investment decision to build Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, an integrated alkene and polyethylene facility worth $6 billion,” the company said.The agreement on the joint enterprise, in which QatarEnergy and CPCchem will have 70% and 30% share respectively, was signed on Sunday. According to QatarEnergy, Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, which is scheduled to be launched in 2026, will have ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year, which will make it the largest in the Middle East, as well as two polyethylene production lines with a combined capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of polymer products per year, which will increase Qatar's total petrochemical production capacity to almost 14 million tonnes per year.

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

qatar, joint venture, chevron phillips, qatarenergy, petrochemical facility, alkenes producing, ras laffan petrochemicals