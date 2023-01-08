International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/nato-rejects-serbian-request-for-sending-military-contingent-to-kosovo-1106125658.html
NATO Rejects Serbian Request for Sending Military Contingent to Kosovo
NATO Rejects Serbian Request for Sending Military Contingent to Kosovo
ATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) has rejected Belgrade's request to deploy the police and troops to Kosovo and Metohija.
2023-01-08T10:48+0000
2023-01-08T11:04+0000
world
serbia
kosovo
pristina
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105043/31/1050433126_0:0:3841:2162_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d84689218068b8451f0c5670822522.jpg
The president added that it was "a predictable answer." Vucic sent a formal letter in the middle of December, asking NATO mission to allow Serbian army and police and Kosovo. Kosovo, predominately inhabited by Albaninans, broke away from Serbia in 1999. In 2008 it declared its independence. Serbia, however, does not recognize the sovereignty of former province and considers Kosovo as part of Serbian territory. About 100 United Nations member states recognize Kosovo’s independence. Simmering conflict became emergent when Kosovo attempted to coerce ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that were acquired before 1999. This move led Serbs in Kosovo to quit their participation in all central and local governmental structures.Tensions became more violent when Pristina arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic allegedly over “terrorist activities.” Kosovar Serbs started building barricades blocking the main border crossing.Situation came at ease at the end of December when Pristina agreed to move Dejan Patic under home arrest and Serbs started to dismantle barricades. However, it was aggravated by shooting incident when member of Kosovo Security Forces wounded Serbian boy and a young man.In the middle of December, Pristina applied for the membership in European Union. Vucic called it “an unpleasant event” and stated that by that moment, 10 countries had withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/which-countries-dont-recognize-kosovo-and-what-are-their-reasons-1106115420.html
serbia
kosovo
pristina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105043/31/1050433126_302:0:3821:2639_1920x0_80_0_0_5bccfd537a8e11c7537b3cca487770df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo part of serbia, albanian extremism, kosovar separatism, kfor
kosovo part of serbia, albanian extremism, kosovar separatism, kfor

NATO Rejects Serbian Request for Sending Military Contingent to Kosovo

10:48 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 08.01.2023)
© AFP 2022 / Armend NimaniA members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014.
A members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / Armend Nimani
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) has rejected Belgrade's request to deploy the police and troops to Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.
"They said in the carefully drafted letter to the Serbian government, which I received, that there was no need to return the Serbian troops to Kosovo and Metohija, and cited the UN Security Council resolution 1244," Vucic told Serbian media.
The president added that it was "a predictable answer." Vucic sent a formal letter in the middle of December, asking NATO mission to allow Serbian army and police and Kosovo.
Kosovo, predominately inhabited by Albaninans, broke away from Serbia in 1999. In 2008 it declared its independence. Serbia, however, does not recognize the sovereignty of former province and considers Kosovo as part of Serbian territory. About 100 United Nations member states recognize Kosovo’s independence.
Women hold Serbia's flag as they march in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, Kosovo, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Serbs in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica protested against planned fines by Kosovo authorities for those who refuse to change their Belgrade issued vehicle registration plates and against the cruelty they say are facing daily from the authorities in Pristina. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
Which Countries Don’t Recognize Kosovo, and What are Their Reasons?
Yesterday, 17:19 GMT
Simmering conflict became emergent when Kosovo attempted to coerce ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that were acquired before 1999. This move led Serbs in Kosovo to quit their participation in all central and local governmental structures.
Tensions became more violent when Pristina arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic allegedly over “terrorist activities.” Kosovar Serbs started building barricades blocking the main border crossing.
Situation came at ease at the end of December when Pristina agreed to move Dejan Patic under home arrest and Serbs started to dismantle barricades. However, it was aggravated by shooting incident when member of Kosovo Security Forces wounded Serbian boy and a young man.
In the middle of December, Pristina applied for the membership in European Union. Vucic called it “an unpleasant event” and stated that by that moment, 10 countries had withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала