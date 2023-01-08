https://sputniknews.com/20230108/nato-rejects-serbian-request-for-sending-military-contingent-to-kosovo-1106125658.html

NATO Rejects Serbian Request for Sending Military Contingent to Kosovo

ATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) has rejected Belgrade's request to deploy the police and troops to Kosovo and Metohija.

The president added that it was "a predictable answer." Vucic sent a formal letter in the middle of December, asking NATO mission to allow Serbian army and police and Kosovo. Kosovo, predominately inhabited by Albaninans, broke away from Serbia in 1999. In 2008 it declared its independence. Serbia, however, does not recognize the sovereignty of former province and considers Kosovo as part of Serbian territory. About 100 United Nations member states recognize Kosovo’s independence. Simmering conflict became emergent when Kosovo attempted to coerce ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that were acquired before 1999. This move led Serbs in Kosovo to quit their participation in all central and local governmental structures.Tensions became more violent when Pristina arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic allegedly over “terrorist activities.” Kosovar Serbs started building barricades blocking the main border crossing.Situation came at ease at the end of December when Pristina agreed to move Dejan Patic under home arrest and Serbs started to dismantle barricades. However, it was aggravated by shooting incident when member of Kosovo Security Forces wounded Serbian boy and a young man.In the middle of December, Pristina applied for the membership in European Union. Vucic called it “an unpleasant event” and stated that by that moment, 10 countries had withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.

