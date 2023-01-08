https://sputniknews.com/20230108/moscow-carries-out-retaliation-operation-in-response-to-kiev-strike-on-makeevka-1106129866.html

Moscow Carries Out Retaliation Operation in Response to Kiev Strike on Makeevka

Moscow Carries Out Retaliation Operation in Response to Kiev Strike on Makeevka

In response to the Ukrainian attack on the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in the city of Makeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian armed forces carried out a retaliation operation.

2023-01-08T14:14+0000

2023-01-08T14:14+0000

2023-01-08T14:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donetsk people's republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106129934_0:107:3259:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_a9806dbb976a2fad27961da74479ff0b.jpg

"Over the past day, Russian intelligence has discovered and reliably confirmed through several independent channels the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Kramatorsk. There were more than 700 Ukrainian servicemen in dormitory No. 28 and more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in dormitory No. 47. As a result of a massive missile strike on these points of temporary deployment of units of the Ukrainian armed forces, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the ministry said.On January 1, at 00:01 Moscow time (21:01 December 31 GMT), Ukrainian artillery fired six HIMARS rockets at a temporary deployment point of a Russian military unit in the area of Makeevka, with two rockets intercepted by air defense, first deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military-Political Directorate, Lt. Gen. Sergey Sevryukov, said. Four rockets hit the building where Russian servicemen were stationed, killing 89 soldiers.

https://sputniknews.com/20230106/kiev-continuing-shelling-of-donbass-while-russian-troops-observe-christmas-ceasefire-russian-mod-1106082226.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation in ukraine, russia, ukraine. russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, conflict in ukraine, russian strikes in ukraine, ukrainian crisis