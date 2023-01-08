International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Gazprom Pumping 35.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine
Gazprom Pumping 35.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine
ussian energy giant Gazprom will supply 35.5 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Sunday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, with the application for the Sokhranovka station rejected by Ukraine
"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station — 35.5 million cubic meters, as of January 8. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranovka, on May 11. Gazprom later said that it was technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company continues to deliver gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.
Gazprom Pumping 35.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine

14:32 GMT 08.01.2023
"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station — 35.5 million cubic meters, as of January 8. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.
Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranovka, on May 11.
Gazprom later said that it was technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company continues to deliver gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.
