Apple to Open First Flagship Stores in India Soon
Apple to Open First Flagship Stores in India Soon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Apple is getting ready to open its first flagship stores in India in the first quarter of 2023, The Financial Times reports.
The Palo Alto, California-based tech giant has already started hiring retail store workers in India and has posted plans to fill many other job vacancies, according to the newspaper. In December, CNBC reported that India was planning to take over some of Apple's production of the iPad from China. Apple announced last year that it had begun assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. It has been producing the older models of the iPhone in the country for a few years now. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Apple was actively looking to shift production out of China to other Asian destinations, including India and Vietnam.
Apple to Open First Flagship Stores in India Soon
03:51 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 03:52 GMT 08.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Apple is getting ready to open its first flagship stores in India in the first quarter of 2023, The Financial Times reports.
The Palo Alto, California-based tech giant has already started hiring retail store workers in India and has posted plans to fill many other job vacancies, according to the newspaper.
In December, CNBC reported that India was planning to take over some of Apple's production of the iPad from China. Apple announced last year that it had begun assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. It has been producing the older models of the iPhone in the country for a few years now.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Apple was actively looking to shift production out of China to other Asian destinations, including India and Vietnam.