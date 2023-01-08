https://sputniknews.com/20230108/apple-to-open-first-flagship-stores-in-india-soon---reports-1106120546.html

Apple to Open First Flagship Stores in India Soon

Apple to Open First Flagship Stores in India Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Apple is getting ready to open its first flagship stores in India in the first quarter of 2023, The Financial Times reports. 08.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-08T03:51+0000

2023-01-08T03:51+0000

2023-01-08T03:52+0000

science & tech

apple

india

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg

The Palo Alto, California-based tech giant has already started hiring retail store workers in India and has posted plans to fill many other job vacancies, according to the newspaper. In December, CNBC reported that India was planning to take over some of Apple's production of the iPad from China. Apple announced last year that it had begun assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. It has been producing the older models of the iPhone in the country for a few years now. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Apple was actively looking to shift production out of China to other Asian destinations, including India and Vietnam.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

apple, india, china