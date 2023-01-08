https://sputniknews.com/20230108/al-shabaab-terrorist-group-seeks-dialogue-somali-govt-says--1106123657.html

Al-Shabaab Terrorist Group Seeks Dialogue, Somali Gov't Says

Al-Shabaab Terrorist Group Seeks Dialogue, Somali Gov't Says

Somalia’s government has said that the al-Shabaab terrorist group has requested the beginning of negotiations amid the military offensive that the country's army has launched against the extremists.

Somalia’s government has said that the al-Shabaab terrorist group has requested the beginning of negotiations amid the military offensive that the country's army has launched against the extremists, calling it an "all-out war."The deputy defense minister highlighted that negotiations are possible with the faction which consists of locals, while for foreigners there is only one option - "to return to where they are from." He added that the government is "ready to receive" Somalis who want to surrender. In this case, they should follow the government’s instructions and gradually reintegrate with their society. Otherwise, they will "face the Somali National Army in the front lines."This is the first time the terrorist group has sought an open dialogue with Somalia’s federal government. However, there has been no immediate confirmation of this from al-Shabaab itself.In September, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during his visit to the US stated that the al-Shabaab militant group is not willing to negotiate, while the government is open for a dialogue. The al-Shabaab jihadist movement has been fighting against the Somali government since the mid-2000s. The group, which has managed to seize control over some parts of Somalia, is also active in other countries of the Horn of Africa, including Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.The Somali president was elected in May last year, and several months later announced an "all-out war" on al-Shabaab following another terror attack. Since then, the country’s armed forces along with troops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have intensified military operations against the terrorist organization. However, since the beginning of the offensive the attacks carried out by the group haven't stopped. In October, at least 121 people were killed and over 300 injured in the deadliest attack in Somalia since 2017. The two car explosions took place in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, near the education ministry at the Sobe junction. The site was the same junction that saw an al-Shabaab truck bombing in 2017, which resulted in over 500 deaths.In November, al-Shabaab militants attacked the Villa Rose hotel in Mogadishu, reportedly killing at least four people. The latest terrorist attack in Somalia occured in the Hiran region in the central part of the country, as at least 20 people were killed in two simultaneous suicide car bombings. But no group has yet claimed responsibility for the terror act. *Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.

