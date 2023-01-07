https://sputniknews.com/20230107/special-services-investigating-causes-of-gas-pipeline-explosion-in-lpr-1106119439.html

Special Services Investigating Causes of Gas Pipeline Explosion in LPR

Special Services Investigating Causes of Gas Pipeline Explosion in LPR

LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Special services are investigating the cause of a gas pipeline explosion in the city of Lutuhyne of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T21:14+0000

2023-01-07T21:14+0000

2023-01-07T21:14+0000

world

lugansk people’s republic

gas explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101939/71/1019397127_0:0:3390:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c0061d3bdfaa05570f8da685bd24f4.jpg

Earlier in the day, the blast took place at a gas pipeline in Lutuhyne. The fire has already been extinguished. According to the company, about 13,000 customers were left without gas supply. A headquarters has been created to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, the company added. In mid-June, an explosion occurred at a gas pipeline in the center of Lugansk, which was followed by a fire. As a result of the incident, 20 residential buildings and 21 communal facilities were temporarily disconnected from natural gas supply, according to Luganskgaz.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lugansk people’s republic, gas explosion