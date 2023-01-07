https://sputniknews.com/20230107/south-koreas-air-pollution-by-dust-particles-soars-to-this-winters-worst-1106114045.html

South Korea's Air Pollution by Dust Particles Soars to This Winter's Worst

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's air pollution with dust microparticles reached this winter's worst levels on Saturday, according to data released by the Air...

The content of particles less than 2.5 microns was 86 micrograms per cubic meter in the morning, while the amount of particles in diameter of 10 microns (PM10) reached 143 micrograms per cubic meter nationwide, Air Korea said. These indicators significantly exceed the average annual level of air pollution in South Korea, which is 18 and 36 micrograms for microparticles, or 2.5 and 10 microns, respectively. According to recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the average annual concentration of 2.5 micron particles should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic meter and 20 micrograms for PM10 particles. The situation is aggravated by the so-called yellow dust from East Asia's Gobi Desert, brought to the Korean Peninsula by winter wind. The authorities recommend that local residents not leave their homes unnecessarily and wear masks on the street.

