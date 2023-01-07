https://sputniknews.com/20230107/russia-detects-no-cases-of-kraken-omicron-strain-1106118059.html

Russia Detects No Cases of Kraken Omicron Strain

Russia Detects No Cases of Kraken Omicron Strain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday that the Kraken new Omicron strain has not been detected in Russia, with... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T18:33+0000

2023-01-07T18:33+0000

2023-01-07T18:34+0000

russia

covid-19

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107888/35/1078883545_0:157:3081:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe930e309cd8ea8626889457f576117.jpg

"As of January 6, 2023, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, Kraken, was not detected," the watchdog said in a statement. The World Health Organization said that the new subvariant was unlikely to cause special severity of the disease, but it was more contagious than those previous variants. In Russia, Omicron has been the dominant strain, as the proportion of BA.2 and BA.5 variants increased from 1.9% to 23.9% and from 66.7% to 96.5%, respectively, over the past weeks, Rospotrebnadzor added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia covid situation, covid in russia, covid-19, coronavirus, covid pandemic, covid omicron strain, kraken omicron strain