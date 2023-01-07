https://sputniknews.com/20230107/putin-congratulates-orthodox-christians-all-russians-celebrating-christmas-1106108796.html

Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians, All Russians Celebrating Christmas

Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians, All Russians Celebrating Christmas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens celebrating Christmas, the Kremlin said on... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T10:25+0000

2023-01-07T10:25+0000

2023-01-07T10:25+0000

russia

vladimir putin

orthodox

orthodox church

russian orthodox church

orthodox christmas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103382_0:94:1979:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_a02ff294ed092cc8e989477cc459caa7.jpg

Orthodox Russians, Serbs, Georgians, Poles and Ukrainians, as well as parishioners of the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, Eastern Catholic Churches and monks of Mount Athos celebrate Christmas on January 7. The president noted that this holiday “inspires noble deeds and aspirations, and serves to reinforce in society such values as mercy, empathy, kindness and justice.” Putin also underlined the role of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in “unifying society, preserving our historical memory, educating the youth and strengthening the institution of family,” adding that they prioritize maintaining interethnic and interfaith peace in Russia, providing care for those in need and supporting soldiers participating in the special military operation in Ukraine. On Christmas Eve, the Russian president attended the overnight service at the Kremlin’s Annunciation Cathedral.

https://sputniknews.com/20230107/putin-attends-overnight-orthodox-christmas-service-at-one-of-kremlins-cathedrals-1106103571.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin congratulates orthodox christians, orthodox christmas, orthodox christmas celebration, orthodox christmas in russia, orthodox chritsmas celebration in russia