International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/putin-attends-overnight-orthodox-christmas-service-at-one-of-kremlins-cathedrals-1106103571.html
Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at One of Kremlin’s Cathedrals
Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at One of Kremlin’s Cathedrals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Moscow Kremlin to attend the overnight Orthodox... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T00:17+0000
2023-01-07T09:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
orthodox christmas
orthodox church
russian orthodox church
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103382_0:94:1979:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_a02ff294ed092cc8e989477cc459caa7.jpg
Last year, Putin delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island, near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod. In the two years before that, the Russian president attended Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Lord’s Transfiguration of all the Guards in St. Petersburg. In his turn, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill delivering a Christmas address, has called on Orthodox Christians to be compassionate and kind and thanking all those who have been offering support to the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7. The Patriarch held the Orthodox Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.Ahead of the liturgy, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill called on people to exercise compassion, to help and support those in need.Patriarch Kirill said attempts to destroy the canonical Orthodox church in Ukraine were "pathetic."Earlier, Patriarch Kirill proposed a 36-hour ceasefire starting Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark Orthodox Christmas. Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the proposal and ordered a 36-hour Christmas truce between January 6-7 along the entire line of contact.Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer on Thursday. Washington and Berlin also rejected the offer. US President Joe Biden suggested that Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."Meanwhile, the UN secretary general’s spokesman has said that Antonio Guterres would welcome a pause in fighting between Ukrainians and Russians during the holy period.
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/putin-wishes-orthodox-christians-a-merry-christmas-1092085100.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/kiev-continuing-shelling-of-donbass-while-russian-troops-observe-christmas-ceasefire-russian-mod-1106082226.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103382_0:0:1845:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_009237da64909b289978b311a052c0d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin attens christmas mass, orthodox christmas, orthodox church, christmas mass, christmas service, putin attends christmas service
putin attens christmas mass, orthodox christmas, orthodox church, christmas mass, christmas service, putin attends christmas service

Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at One of Kremlin’s Cathedrals

00:17 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 07.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Christmas service
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Christmas service - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Moscow Kremlin to attend the overnight Orthodox Christmas service there.
Last year, Putin delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island, near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod. In the two years before that, the Russian president attended Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Lord’s Transfiguration of all the Guards in St. Petersburg.
Vladimir Putin attends a Christmas service, 7 January 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
Russia
Putin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas
7 January 2022, 07:01 GMT
In his turn, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill delivering a Christmas address, has called on Orthodox Christians to be compassionate and kind and thanking all those who have been offering support to the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7. The Patriarch held the Orthodox Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.
Ahead of the liturgy, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill called on people to exercise compassion, to help and support those in need.
"We deeply sympathize with all those who lost their homes and were forced to leave the [Ukraine] conflict zone, move to safer places," the Patriarch said in his Christmas address, thanking all those who have been helping the wounded.
Patriarch Kirill said attempts to destroy the canonical Orthodox church in Ukraine were "pathetic."
Earlier, Patriarch Kirill proposed a 36-hour ceasefire starting Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark Orthodox Christmas. Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the proposal and ordered a 36-hour Christmas truce between January 6-7 along the entire line of contact.
A representative of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) of the LPR near the house that was hit by an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the village of Pionerskoye in the LPR. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kiev Continuing Shelling of Donbass While Russian Troops Observe Christmas Ceasefire: Russian MoD
Yesterday, 11:21 GMT
Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer on Thursday. Washington and Berlin also rejected the offer. US President Joe Biden suggested that Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."
Meanwhile, the UN secretary general’s spokesman has said that Antonio Guterres would welcome a pause in fighting between Ukrainians and Russians during the holy period.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала