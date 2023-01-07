https://sputniknews.com/20230107/putin-attends-overnight-orthodox-christmas-service-at-one-of-kremlins-cathedrals-1106103571.html
Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at One of Kremlin’s Cathedrals
Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at One of Kremlin’s Cathedrals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Moscow Kremlin to attend the overnight Orthodox... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-07T00:17+0000
2023-01-07T00:17+0000
2023-01-07T09:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
orthodox christmas
orthodox church
russian orthodox church
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103382_0:94:1979:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_a02ff294ed092cc8e989477cc459caa7.jpg
Last year, Putin delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island, near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod. In the two years before that, the Russian president attended Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Lord’s Transfiguration of all the Guards in St. Petersburg. In his turn, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill delivering a Christmas address, has called on Orthodox Christians to be compassionate and kind and thanking all those who have been offering support to the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7. The Patriarch held the Orthodox Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.Ahead of the liturgy, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill called on people to exercise compassion, to help and support those in need.Patriarch Kirill said attempts to destroy the canonical Orthodox church in Ukraine were "pathetic."Earlier, Patriarch Kirill proposed a 36-hour ceasefire starting Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark Orthodox Christmas. Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the proposal and ordered a 36-hour Christmas truce between January 6-7 along the entire line of contact.Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer on Thursday. Washington and Berlin also rejected the offer. US President Joe Biden suggested that Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."Meanwhile, the UN secretary general’s spokesman has said that Antonio Guterres would welcome a pause in fighting between Ukrainians and Russians during the holy period.
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/putin-wishes-orthodox-christians-a-merry-christmas-1092085100.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/kiev-continuing-shelling-of-donbass-while-russian-troops-observe-christmas-ceasefire-russian-mod-1106082226.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103382_0:0:1845:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_009237da64909b289978b311a052c0d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin attens christmas mass, orthodox christmas, orthodox church, christmas mass, christmas service, putin attends christmas service
putin attens christmas mass, orthodox christmas, orthodox church, christmas mass, christmas service, putin attends christmas service
Putin Attends Overnight Orthodox Christmas Service at One of Kremlin’s Cathedrals
00:17 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 07.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Moscow Kremlin to attend the overnight Orthodox Christmas service there.
Last year, Putin delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island, near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod. In the two years before that, the Russian president attended Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Lord’s Transfiguration of all the Guards in St. Petersburg.
7 January 2022, 07:01 GMT
In his turn, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill delivering a Christmas address, has called on Orthodox Christians to be compassionate and kind and thanking all those who have been offering support to the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7. The Patriarch held the Orthodox Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.
Ahead of the liturgy, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill called on people to exercise compassion, to help and support those in need.
"We deeply sympathize with all those who lost their homes and were forced to leave the [Ukraine] conflict zone, move to safer places," the Patriarch said in his Christmas address, thanking all those who have been helping the wounded.
Patriarch Kirill said attempts to destroy the canonical Orthodox church in Ukraine were "pathetic."
Earlier, Patriarch Kirill proposed a 36-hour ceasefire starting Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark Orthodox Christmas. Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the proposal
and ordered a 36-hour Christmas truce between January 6-7 along the entire line of contact.
Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce
offer on Thursday. Washington and Berlin also rejected the offer. US President Joe Biden suggested that Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."
Meanwhile, the UN secretary general’s spokesman has said that Antonio Guterres would welcome a pause in fighting between Ukrainians and Russians during the holy period.