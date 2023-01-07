https://sputniknews.com/20230107/president-erdogan-says-greece-should-abandon-anti-turkish-plans-in-aegean-sea-1106118432.html

President Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

President Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey has no problem with Greece if it abandons plans to extend the country's... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T18:53+0000

2023-01-07T18:53+0000

2023-01-07T18:53+0000

world

aegean sea

turkey

greece

maritime border

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_0:20:1874:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba9480cadc66840be86e6fe4722eb56.jpg

According to media reports, Greece plans to extend its maritime boundaries from 6 to 12 miles to the south and west of Crete. Turkey said it would not allow Greece's waters to expand by even one mile into the Aegean Sea. Commenting on Erdogan's statements, diplomatic sources told a Greek news agency that Greece contributes to security in the region, pursuing a policy based on international law. "Greece promotes security and stability in the wider region, pursuing a foreign policy based on the rules of International Law and the Law of the Sea, with full respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations Organization. Greece has never tried, nor is it trying to impose a fait accompli," the sources said. In mid-October, Ankara successfully test-fired Turkish-made short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon). The missile was launched from an airport near the town of Rize and fell near the port city of Sinop after traveling 561 kilometers. Ankara has previously stated that it would consider the expansion of Greek waters as a reason for war. Ankara believes that if Greece extends its territorial waters it would practically cut off Turkish waters and deprive Turkey of access to international waters, and the country would be trapped in its territorial waters.

https://sputniknews.com/20230102/greece-trying-to-present-its-issues-with-turkey-as-ankaras-problems-with-nato--1105988388.html

aegean sea

turkey

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey greece relations, turkish-greek relations, aegean sea, recep tayyip erdogan, turkey greece maritime border