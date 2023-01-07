https://sputniknews.com/20230107/mccarthy-fails-11-votes-peru-politics-eu-corruption-1106091489.html

McCarthy Fails 11 Votes, Peru Politics, EU Corruption

McCarthy Fails 11 Votes, Peru Politics, EU Corruption

NFL player Damar Hamlin's condition improves, Joe Biden unveils new asylum and expulsion policies, and California suffers historic flooding.

McCarthy Fails 11 Votes, Peru Politics, EU Corruption NFL player Damar Hamlin’s condition improves, Joe Biden unveils new asylum and expulsion policies, and California suffers historic flooding.

Journalist and author Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the deals being brokered by the House GOP to break the gridlock around the speakership election, how destructive this process is, and tensions between early GOP presidential primary candidates.Peruvian political analyst and activist Francesca Emanuele discusses calls to release Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, how other Latin American nations have responded to the political crisis in Peru, the general strike in Peru and the state crackdown on demonstrators, and the response from Peruvians in the diaspora to the removal of Castillo from office.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the Qatar bribery scandal involving EU Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, her co-conspirators in the scandal, the sentencing of Bolivia's former interior minister in a US court, whether the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates, and whether the US population have moved on from Donald Trump.International director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the arrest of one of the sons of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador combatting the cartels, the risks of trying cartel leaders in Mexico versus extraditing to the United States, how this relates to Joe Biden’s trip to Mexico next week, and the evolving relationship between Mexico and the US.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a year without bank robberies in Denmark, New York’s mayor cohabitation with rodents, and South Korea’s new sex doll regulations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

