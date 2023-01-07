International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/kevin-mccarthy-fails-to-clinch-us-house-speakership-in-14th-ballot-1106095838.html
Kevin McCarthy Fails to Clinch US House Speakership in 14th Ballot
Kevin McCarthy Fails to Clinch US House Speakership in 14th Ballot
Kevin McCarthy has failed to clinch US House speakership in 14th ballot.
2023-01-07T04:44+0000
2023-01-07T05:26+0000
americas
us
kevin mccarthy
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106096128_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_238df0b4dacae4328882e0b6d38b8f97.jpg
Republican Kevin McCarthy has again failed to clinch US House speakership, after the14th ballot was held on Friday. The Congressman-elect fell one vote short during the late-night vote in the chamber. Rejecting the motion to adjourn, the House has now moved on to a 15th ballot.Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sank McCarthy's chances in the 14th ballot, has again voted "present," while Bob Good, a Republican who represents Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District in the House of Representatives, switched his vote from Rep.-elect Jim Jordan to "present". Former President Donald Trump spoke to Reps. Andy Biggs and Matt Gaetz, calling them, claimed sources cited by US media.Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans had voted in opposition to the House Republican Leader over the course of the selection process. However, after a group of 15 previous Republican holdouts finally swung their support towards McCarthy on Friday, momentum had started to build, with the California lawmaker appearing on course to secure the coveted post.Ahead of the 14th vote, McCarthy had exuded confidence, telling reporters:The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.Once the speakership vote has been finalized, the US House of Representatives can proceed with business such as administering the oath of office to newly elected members.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/are-the-votes-in-mccarthy-confident-hell-win-house-speakership-tonight-despite-gop-division-1106093193.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106096128_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cdb3471ab20dc3f91f172fec329812ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kevin mccarthy, us house speakership, forteenth ballot
kevin mccarthy, us house speakership, forteenth ballot

Kevin McCarthy Fails to Clinch US House Speakership in 14th Ballot

04:44 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 07.01.2023)
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacts in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023.
US Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacts in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The House of Representatives had been holding a 14th vote to pick a Speaker, after the failed previous 13 ballots. In earlier votes, a total of 21 Republican congressmen-elect cast votes in opposition to Congressman-elect Kevin McCarthy, who, nevertheless, said, when leaving the chamber earlier, “I'll have the votes."
Republican Kevin McCarthy has again failed to clinch US House speakership, after the14th ballot was held on Friday. The Congressman-elect fell one vote short during the late-night vote in the chamber.
Rejecting the motion to adjourn, the House has now moved on to a 15th ballot.
Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sank McCarthy's chances in the 14th ballot, has again voted "present," while Bob Good, a Republican who represents Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District in the House of Representatives, switched his vote from Rep.-elect Jim Jordan to "present".
Former President Donald Trump spoke to Reps. Andy Biggs and Matt Gaetz, calling them, claimed sources cited by US media.
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023.
US Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
US Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023.
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans had voted in opposition to the House Republican Leader over the course of the selection process. However, after a group of 15 previous Republican holdouts finally swung their support towards McCarthy on Friday, momentum had started to build, with the California lawmaker appearing on course to secure the coveted post.
Ahead of the 14th vote, McCarthy had exuded confidence, telling reporters:
“When we come back tonight, we’ll have the votes to get this done once and for all. It just reminds me of what my father always told me, it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”
The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pause during a news conference after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans chosen for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Rep. Jordan, R-Ohio, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. McCarthy is denouncing the decision as an egregious abuse of power, by Pelosi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Americas
Are the Votes In? McCarthy Confident He'll Win House Speakership Tonight Despite GOP Division
Yesterday, 22:29 GMT
Once the speakership vote has been finalized, the US House of Representatives can proceed with business such as administering the oath of office to newly elected members.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала