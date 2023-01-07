Kevin McCarthy Fails to Clinch US House Speakership in 14th Ballot
04:44 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 07.01.2023)
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacts in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023.
Being updated
The House of Representatives had been holding a 14th vote to pick a Speaker, after the failed previous 13 ballots. In earlier votes, a total of 21 Republican congressmen-elect cast votes in opposition to Congressman-elect Kevin McCarthy, who, nevertheless, said, when leaving the chamber earlier, “I'll have the votes."
Republican Kevin McCarthy has again failed to clinch US House speakership, after the14th ballot was held on Friday. The Congressman-elect fell one vote short during the late-night vote in the chamber.
Rejecting the motion to adjourn, the House has now moved on to a 15th ballot.
Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sank McCarthy's chances in the 14th ballot, has again voted "present," while Bob Good, a Republican who represents Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District in the House of Representatives, switched his vote from Rep.-elect Jim Jordan to "present".
Former President Donald Trump spoke to Reps. Andy Biggs and Matt Gaetz, calling them, claimed sources cited by US media.
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023.
Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans had voted in opposition to the House Republican Leader over the course of the selection process. However, after a group of 15 previous Republican holdouts finally swung their support towards McCarthy on Friday, momentum had started to build, with the California lawmaker appearing on course to secure the coveted post.
Ahead of the 14th vote, McCarthy had exuded confidence, telling reporters:
“When we come back tonight, we’ll have the votes to get this done once and for all. It just reminds me of what my father always told me, it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”
The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.
Once the speakership vote has been finalized, the US House of Representatives can proceed with business such as administering the oath of office to newly elected members.