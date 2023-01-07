https://sputniknews.com/20230107/kevin-mccarthy-fails-to-clinch-us-house-speakership-in-14th-ballot-1106095838.html

Kevin McCarthy Fails to Clinch US House Speakership in 14th Ballot

Kevin McCarthy Fails to Clinch US House Speakership in 14th Ballot

Kevin McCarthy has failed to clinch US House speakership in 14th ballot.

Republican Kevin McCarthy has again failed to clinch US House speakership, after the14th ballot was held on Friday. The Congressman-elect fell one vote short during the late-night vote in the chamber. Rejecting the motion to adjourn, the House has now moved on to a 15th ballot.Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sank McCarthy's chances in the 14th ballot, has again voted "present," while Bob Good, a Republican who represents Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District in the House of Representatives, switched his vote from Rep.-elect Jim Jordan to "present". Former President Donald Trump spoke to Reps. Andy Biggs and Matt Gaetz, calling them, claimed sources cited by US media.Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans had voted in opposition to the House Republican Leader over the course of the selection process. However, after a group of 15 previous Republican holdouts finally swung their support towards McCarthy on Friday, momentum had started to build, with the California lawmaker appearing on course to secure the coveted post.Ahead of the 14th vote, McCarthy had exuded confidence, telling reporters:The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.Once the speakership vote has been finalized, the US House of Representatives can proceed with business such as administering the oath of office to newly elected members.

